Navy still waiting on flu vaccine

FILE – In this Jan. 12, 2018, file photo, a medical assistant at a community health center gives a patient a flu shot in Seattle. U.S. health officials say the flu vaccine has again turned out to be a disappointment. The vaccine didn’t work against a flu bug that popped up halfway through the season. Figures released Thursday, June 27, 2019, show the vaccine was only 29% effective overall. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — While hospitals, doctor’s offices and pharmacies have been busy for weeks vaccinating people in Hampton Roads against the flu, most who go to U.S. Navy clinics have been told there is no vaccine for them, yet.

The Navy is still waiting for its full supply.

Naval Medical Center Portsmouth spokeswoman Christina Johnson told WAVY.com in an email that flu shots are available for some specific populations.

“Naval Medical Center Portsmouth and its 10 Hampton Roads-area branch health and TRICARE Prime clinics are offering flu shots to beneficiaries 6 months to 35 months, and FLUAD flu shots for those 65 years and older who are high risk and have a prescription from their physician.”

Johnson’s email went on to explain that they won’t have a vaccine for everyone else until next month. There’s no word on exactly when, or why it’s taken longer for the Navy to get it than the rest of the community.

However, Johnson said a November delivery is no different than years past.

This year is different in some ways because of COVID-19. Doctors are pushing people to get vaccinated sooner rather than later.

Johnson said military families can go into the community to get a shot for free with no wait.

Active duty members are then encouraged to keep and submit their documentation.

Latest Posts: