Navy says Norfolk-based US 2nd Fleet is now fully operational

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk-based U.S. 2nd Fleet, reestablished in 2018 in response to increased tensions with Russia in the North Atlantic and Arctic Ocean, has reached its full operational capacity.

The Navy made the announcement on Tuesday, just seven months after the 2nd Fleet reached its initial operating capacity, which meant it had enough staff to command its ships.

“The achievement of FOC signifies C2F has reached sufficient capacity to sustain command and control over assigned forces using the operational functions and processes of the Maritime Operations Center and Maritime Headquarters, in accordance with Navy Doctrine,” said 2nd Fleet Commander Vice Adm. Andrew Lewis.

Over the summer, the fleet led exercise Baltic Operations on behalf of Naval Forces Europe, an exercise that included about 8,000 sailors from 18 nations, and established a Maritime Operations Center (MOC) in Keflavik, Iceland.

“Within an increasingly complex global security environment, our allies and competitors alike are well aware that many of the world’s most active shipping lanes lie within the North Atlantic,” Lewis said. “Combined with the opening of waterways in the Arctic, this competitive space will only grow, and 2nd Fleet’s devotion to the development and employment of capable forces will ensure that our nation is both present and ready to fight in the region if and when called upon.”

The old 2nd Fleet was discontinued in 2011 as the U.S. looked to cut costs and focus more on counter-terrorism and areas of the Pacific Ocean. However, in 2014 Russia invaded Crimea, kicking off a war with Ukraine that’s continued to present day. That conflict, as well as the opening up of the Arctic Ocean due to climate change, have renewed the focus on the Atlantic.