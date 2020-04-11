Navy sailor from Hampton Roads covers Andra Day’s ‘Rise Up’ in hopeful video

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — With plenty of somber news flying across Americans’ screens these days, members of the U.S. Navy Band are spreading an uplifting message of hope.

The U.S. Navy Band’s Cruisers featured three of its musicians performing Andra Day’s “Rise Up” in a YouTube video Thursday

Just one day after it was uploaded to YouTube, the video had already been viewed more than 2,200 times. It also came with a warm message.

“In this time of shared adversity, our Navy and our nation remain strong, rising up to meet any challenge. #InThisTogether,” the video description read.

The U.S. Navy Band’s Cruisers website says Musician 1st Class Danlie Cuenca, the sailor singing in the video, is from Norfolk. The other two sailors in the video are Joe Ganzelli, percussion, and Trevor Shifflett, guitar.

Cuenca has been with the Navy Band since 2018 and is a vocalist in the Navy’s Cruisers music group.

Cuenca immigrated to the United States from the Batangas province of the Philippines in 2003. She played trombone in the Norfolk Public Schools’ All-City Jazz Emsemble and spent years singing in choir, winning multiple singing competitions and participating in her high school’s JROTC program.

She joined the Navy in 2013 after graduating from Norview High School in Norfolk.

