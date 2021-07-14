Navy sailor from Hampton killed by falling tree during Tropical Storm Elsa

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A U.S. Navy sailor from Hampton was killed by a falling tree during severe weather associated with Tropical Storm Elsa last week.

Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Deshawn Levon Johnson was driving north on Roosevelt Boulevard near Naval Air Station (NAS) Jacksonville when his beloved blue car was struck.

Johnson, a father of two, loved cars and his country, friends told First Coast News. More than 100 people showed up to a celebration of life event for “Sub Zero” on Sunday in Jacksonville.

“He protected this country. He was a great military man, and we just want the world to see that,” Darryl Walker, the regional president of a local auto club Johnson belonged to told First Coast. “… he was a really great guy. Enjoy every moment. Love hard, live hard, laugh often,” Walker said. “It just taught us to let small things go.”

Johnson’s wife said his funeral will be in Hampton.

