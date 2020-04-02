Navy relieves captain of USS Roosevelt after COVID-19 outbreak aboard ship

(WAVY/AP) — The U.S. Navy relieved the captain of the USS Theodore Roosevelt — the aircraft carrier at the center of a coronavirus outbreak among U.S. sailors — during a Pentagon press conference Thursday.

Navy officials confirmed Capt. Brett Crozier’s removal during a press conference Thursday afternoon at the Pentagon.

The Navy also said it would start an investigation into the chain of command and Crozier’s actions.

Crozier leaked a letter this week pleading for officials to take sailors off the ship due to an outbreak of the coronavirus on the carrier. In the leaked memo to Navy leaders, the captain said that the spread of the disease is ongoing and accelerating and that removing all but 10% of the crew is a “necessary risk” in order to stop the spread of the virus. The ship is docked in Guam.

Modly said Crozier’s removal was “not retribution.”

As of Thursday afternoon, the Navy says 114 sailors have tested positive. None are hospitalized. The Navy is also expecting many more sailors — “hundreds” — to test positive as well.

“It raised alarm bell unnecessarily,” Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly said, adding that going to the media also created the impression Navy officials weren’t responding to his concerns about COVID-19 on the USS Roosevelt.

Officials said they did respond to Crozier’s concerns before news reports published.

“It creates the perception that the Navy is not on the job,” officials said.

Nearly 3,000 sailors aboard the carrier will be taken off the ship by Friday, Navy officials said Wednesday.

Modly, however, made it clear Wednesday that while several thousand will leave the ship, other sailors will remain on board in order to continue to protect the ship and run critical systems.

From what I can see, Capt. Crozier is a patriot who was just trying to do what’s best for his crew. If this report is accurate, I don’t know why he would be punished for that — especially with so many lives at stake. https://t.co/BfnegDNeqt — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) April 2, 2020

This story is breaking and will be updated.