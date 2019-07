PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The U.S. Navy announced the name of the sailor who went overboard from USS Abraham Lincoln.

2nd Class Aviation Electronics Technician Slayton Saldana has been listed as Duty Status Whereabouts Unknown (DUSTWUN) after going overboard on July 17.

Saldana was assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, part of Carrier Air Wing 7, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group.