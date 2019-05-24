Navy Region Mid-Atlantic holding hiring event at TCC in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.  (WAVY) — If you’re looking for a job, you may want to get your resume ready.

Navy Region Mid-Atlantic says it has openings for civilian positions for police officer or dispatcher at its Hampton Roads naval installations.

A Public Safety Hiring Event is being held Friday, May 31, TCC Virginia Beach Campus Student Center.

More specifically, it will be at 1700 College Crescent, 3rd Floor Multi-Purpose Conference Room, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Applicants are being asked to bring a resume (in narrative format), a valid U.S. issued driver’s license, Social Security card and a copy of their high school diploma/GED or college transcripts.

The Navy says those interested in these jobs must also meet the following requirements:

  • Be at least 21 years of age for Police Officer (GS-083) positions
  • Have at least 6 months of general work experience
  • Be a U.S. citizen
  • Have no felony convictions
  • Be able to obtain a secret security clearance
  • Be able to successfully pass medical screening

Federals salaries for open positions can range from $27,086 to $54,784.

