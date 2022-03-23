RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk-based lieutenant commander has pleaded guilty to sex trafficking charges.

Court documents show that Lt. Cmdr. Charles Cranston pleaded guilty on Tuesday to sex trafficking with intent to receive money in the Henrico Circuit Court.

He was arrested in November 2021 about two weeks after the alleged offense happened, according to court records.

At that time, a spokesperson with the U.S. Fleet Forces Command in Norfolk confirmed with 10 On Your Side that Cranston is currently employed with them.

Cranston enlisted with the U.S. Navy in 1994 before commissioning as an officer in 2006, according to Task & Purpose.

Cranston will be sentenced on June 24, 2022.