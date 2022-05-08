NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The US Navy is currently investigating the death of a local sailor aboard the USS Bataan.

According to a Navy Times report citing Naval Surface Force Atlantic spokesman Lt. Cmdr. Jason Fischer, Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Amare Long was found dead aboard the Norfolk-based ship on April 18.

Navy officials declined to provide further details regarding the death citing an ongoing Naval Criminal Investigative Service investigation.

The Navy Times reported that Long enlisted in August 2020 and Bataan was his first command after completing “A” school.



According to the post, Long was a Hampton Roads resident who was a recipient of the Mark Edwin Lee basketball summer camp scholarship at the University of North Carolina.

A social media post from the scholarship remembered Long as an “extremely dedicated brother, son, and grandson.”

“His passion for life, leadership skills, & infectious smile will long be remembered not only by family & friends, but by the community at large.”

10 On Your Side has reached out to Naval Surface Force Atlantic for an official statement.

This death investigation is among many the US Navy is currently conducting as officials try to learn more regarding the deaths of seven service members assigned to the USS George Washington in the past year.

Four of these deaths were confirmed or apparent suicides, with three of the bodies being found in less than a week.

The Navy identified the three sailors who died as Mikail Sharp, Natasha Huffman and Xavier Hunter Mitchell-Sandor.

Congresswoman Elaine Luria (D-Norfolk), a Navy veteran herself, told 10 On Your Side that when there’s a trend, it’s important to look deeper and see if there are any underlying causes.

Just last week, Luria and Congressman Bobby Scott (D-Newport News) both toured the USS George Washington and spoke directly with sailors. The ship has been at Newport News Shipbuilding since 2017 for refueling.

Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.

Military members can call the Military Crisis Line, which connects active-duty service members and veterans in crisis with Department of Veterans Affairs responders through a confidential, toll-free hotline, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Visit http://www.militarycrisisline.net/, call 1-800-273-TALK (8255, Option 1), or text 838255.

For information on programs, events, presentations and support groups the National Alliance on Mental Illness offers, click here.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the Suicide Prevention Line at 1-800-273-TALK.