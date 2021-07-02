Navy installations in Hampton Roads loosen COVID restrictions

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Military officials announced on Friday that Navy installations throughout the Hampton Roads region have met the necessary requirements to shift to Health Protection Condition Level (HPCON) Alpha, effective immediately.

This shift can only occur once community transmission of coronavirus has reached a minimum level. Specifically, the daily average of new coronavirus cases must be less than two new cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days.

The change allows workplace occupancy to increase from less than 50% to less than 100%. Those who are not vaccinated are still required to maintain social distancing and wear a mask.

Previously, installations in Hampton Roads had been on HPCON Bravo since the start of May.

Military personnel are still required to follow the guidance of their commanding officers, as well as any guidance provided by region or installation commanders.