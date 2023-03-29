NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The U.S. Navy has identified the USS Montana sailor who died after being found unresponsive Monday in the Huntington Ingalls Industries-Newport News Shipbuilding.

According to the Navy, Electronics Technician Navigation 3rd Class (ETV3) Devon Faehnrich was found unresponsive by another crew member on Monday on the pier adjacent to the Montana.

Faehnrich was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

“We deeply mourn the loss of our shipmate, and our thoughts and prayers are with the Sailor’s family, friends and coworkers during this difficult time. Grief counseling services and support are being provided through the chain of command and the command chaplain. The U.S. Navy is cooperating fully with authorities and the incident remains under investigation,” Submarine Force Atlantic Spokesperson Commander Paul Macapagal said.

Faehnrich enlisted on Apr. 20, 2021 and was assigned to the USS Montana on Mar. 30, 2022.