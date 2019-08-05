Navy IDs sailor fatally shot by base security at JEB Little Creek

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Navy has identified the sailor shot and killed by security personnel after a chase Friday night at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek.

25-year-old Airman Juan Gerardo Medina-Reynaga, a Kansas native assigned to the USS George H.W. Bush, was pronounced dead at 10:50 p.m. after the Navy says he assaulted security personnel and tried to grab a weapon from a Navy Security Force officer.

It happened about an hour after security personnel tried to stop the aviation boatswain’s mate for driving erratically inside the base. A chase ensued, and Navy officials say Medina-Reynaga crashed into a gas pump at a Navy Exchange Mini Mart before fleeing on foot.

Two security personnel had minor injuries after the incident, the Navy says.

The Navy Security Force officer who shot Medina-Reynaga has been red-tagged and placed on administrative duty pending an investigation.

NCIS is currently investigating, and a Manual of the Judge Advocate General (JAGMAN) investigation will be convened by Navy region Mid-Atlantic, the Navy says.

Medina-Reynaga enlisted back in 2015, and served aboard the USS Enterprise before going to the George H.W. Bush.