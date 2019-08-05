Navy IDs sailor fatally shot by base security at JEB Little Creek

Navy

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Navy has identified the sailor shot and killed by security personnel after a chase Friday night at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek.

25-year-old Airman Juan Gerardo Medina-Reynaga, a Kansas native assigned to the USS George H.W. Bush, was pronounced dead at 10:50 p.m. after the Navy says he assaulted security personnel and tried to grab a weapon from a Navy Security Force officer.

It happened about an hour after security personnel tried to stop the aviation boatswain’s mate for driving erratically inside the base. A chase ensued, and Navy officials say Medina-Reynaga crashed into a gas pump at a Navy Exchange Mini Mart before fleeing on foot.

Two security personnel had minor injuries after the incident, the Navy says.

The Navy Security Force officer who shot Medina-Reynaga has been red-tagged and placed on administrative duty pending an investigation.

NCIS is currently investigating, and a Manual of the Judge Advocate General (JAGMAN) investigation will be convened by Navy region Mid-Atlantic, the Navy says.

Medina-Reynaga enlisted back in 2015, and served aboard the USS Enterprise before going to the George H.W. Bush.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories