NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — It has been 100 years since the commissioning of the U.S. Navy’s first aircraft carrier.

The Navy just marked this major milestone on the USS George H.W. Bush.

Monday was much of a history lesson on how aircraft carriers are the foundation for U.S. maritime strategy.

Commissioned in March 1922, USS Langley became the U.S. Navy’s first aircraft carrier. The ship was launched in the York River.

“The idea back then was just experimental. How can we harness air power at sea to give us control of the seas as well as control of the air,” said Vice Adm. Kenneth Whitesell, commander of naval air forces.

Reclassified as a seaplane tender in 1937, the Langley provided aircraft transportation during World War II. In February 1942, the Langley was attacked by a Japanese aircraft and “scuttled,” or sunk, deliberately by her escorting destroyers.

“The impressive nature of how we have evolved over the 100 years now turns us into a formidable war platform,” Whitesell said.

Today, it’s a war platform that is basically a city all in itself. It has a crew close to 5,000 and jobs such as postal services to refueling airplanes, all the way up to people launching aircraft off the flight deck.

“It is controlled pandemonium,” Whitesell said.

The flight deck of an aircraft carrier has come a long way since the days of USS Langley — and it is one of the most dangerous places to be during flight operations.

“There are no casual observers on the flight deck. Everybody has a mission, from the pilots flying the aircraft to the maintainers in the squadron. To the flight deck personnel attached to the ship. Everyone is up here for a reason,” Whitesell said.

And the purpose of an aircraft carrier and its strike force do make a difference.

“The moment we show up off of that coast, we deliver credible combat power and are able to influence world events so that our political decision-makers now have some leverage in a situation we are thrust into,” Whitesell said.

The U.S. Navy keeps 11 aircraft carriers in its fleet. Currently, there are three carriers in different phases of construction to replace the retiring ships.

On Monday, to mark 100 years of aircraft carriers, U.S. Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday traveled to Hampton Roads to meet with local sailors and industry partners in the region.

Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy Russell Smith joined Gilday Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 121 and Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV), where they spoke about the ‘Get Real, Get Better’ call to action.

That call to action aims to reduce the difference between the Navy’s “least and most capable performer” and build better leaders and teams for problem-solving.

“Our Sailors need to be self-assessing, finding and fixing problems, and embracing the red,” said Gilday. “We need to expand and empower this across the Fleet, we have no room for complacency — each ship, squadron, and command must hold themselves accountable. We need to continue to get real and get better.”

Reps. Bobby Scott and Elaine Luria (both D-Va.) also met with Gilday for a working lunch and discussion at Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center, where they got updated about ship maintenance.

“The work being done here in Norfolk, in partnership with BAE Systems, is helping to ensure our Navy is ready and has cutting edge capabilities,” said Gilday. “Working together with industry partners, we will drive down maintenance delays that reduce our readiness, while we continue to make sure our Sailors have what they need to fight and win.”