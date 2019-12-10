Navy: Flight training suspended for Saudi students

A vehicle drives by a tribute to victims of the Naval Air Station Pensacola that was freshly painted on what’s known as Graffiti Bridge in downtown Pensacola, Fla., on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. A US official says the Saudi student who fatally shot three people at the Florida naval base had hosted a dinner party earlier in the week to watch videos of mass shootings. The official spoke on condition of anonymity after being briefed by federal investigators. The official says a second Saudi student was recording outside the building at the Naval Air Station Pensacola on Friday while the shooting was happening inside. The official also says 10 Saudi students are being held at the base and that several others are unaccounted for. (AP Photo/Brendan Farrington)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Flight training has been suspended for more than 300 Saudi Arabian students at three bases in Florida in the wake of the deadly shooting by a Saudi Air Force officer on Friday, the U.S. Navy said Tuesday.

Navy Commander Clay Doss said classroom training is going to start again this week, and flight training for other students will resume. But the Navy on Monday evening ordered that Saudi students at three bases in northern Florida be restricted from flying for an undetermined period of time.

The flight restriction affects 140 students at Pensacola Naval Air Station, where the shooting occurred, and 35 at nearby Whiting Field. Another 128 students at Naval Air Station Mayport, on the Atlantic seaboard, are also restricted.

Doss said the stand-down is an effort to ensure the safety of the students, as they recover from the trauma of the shooting, which killed three U.S. military members and injured eight other people. Police shot and killed the Saudi shooter.