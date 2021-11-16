Navy commands instructed to begin preparing administrative separations for unvaccinated sailors

180411-N-GX781-0245 NORFOLK, Va. (April 11, 2018) Sailors handle mooring line as the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG-60) goes underway for deployment. USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) departs Naval Station Norfolk as part of Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike GroupÕs (HSTCSG) deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in […]

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Navy issued guidance on Monday instructing commands across the country to begin preparing administrative separations for sailors who refuse to get the coronavirus vaccine.

The Navy requires sailors to get vaccinated against many illnesses. In August, U.S Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III announced that sailors would also be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine to continue their service.

Active-duty sailors must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 28. Reservists must be fully vaccinated by Dec. 28.

The Navy is reviewing medical and religious exemption applications. Sailors who have applied for exemptions do not have to get vaccinated until the Navy decides to grant or refuse those requests. As of Nov. 10, the Navy has approved six permanent medical exemptions and no religious exemptions.

Although commands have been instructed to prepare administrative separations for unvaccinated sailors, they have also been instructed to hold that paperwork until the Navy issues further guidance in early December, according to a news release.

The Navy’s most current data shows that 95% of active-duty sailors are fully vaccinated and more than 99% have received at least one shot.