Navy: Civilian assigned to NAS Oceana dies from COVID-19 ‘complications’

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A civilian working for the U.S. Navy in Virginia Beach has died after becoming infected with coronavirus.

The Navy reports the employee died on April 19 from “complications associated with” COVID-19. The employee was assigned to the Personnel Support Detachment at Naval Air Station Oceana.

The Navy reports a total of 1,691 COVID-19 infections within the branch. More than 1,200 of those cases are military members, while 215 are civilian workers. The Navy reports that 13 civilian employees are hospitalized, and 5 have died from COVID-19 infections.

Latest Posts