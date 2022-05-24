NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Navy Child & Youth Programs is set to host an upcoming hiring fair.



The hiring event will be held on Saturday, June 11, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sewell’s Point Child Development Center in Norfolk.

Officials are looking to fill full-time and flexible direct care positions at the following Hampton Roads Naval installations:

Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story

Naval Air Station Oceana/Dam Neck Annex

Naval Station Norfolk

Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads

Norfolk Naval Shipyard

Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

Operating hours at most facilities are 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. and shifts can include weekends, nights and special events. Child & Youth Programs include ages of care from 6 weeks to 18 years, depending on the center.



Officials say they are also hiring for their 24/7 Care Centers which primarily serve military personnel who work non-traditional hours such as shift workers or watchstanders.

The hiring fair will include on-site qualifications screening, interviews, and Non-Appropriated Funds human resources orientation.



applicants are advised to be prepared to stay until 2 p.m. Tentative hire letters will be issued the same day. Applicants with Veterans Preference – DD214 required – and Military Spousal Employment Preference with current orders in hand should arrive between 8 and 9 a.m. All others are welcome at 9 a.m.

Eligible applicants must be 18 years or older and have a high school diploma or GED at a minimum. All applicants should bring their resume; a government issued photo ID card; social security card; certifications (CPR, etc.); high school diploma/GED or college transcripts; three references or letters of recommendation (two professional, one personal); immunization records; and bank account and routing numbers for direct deposit payments.

To download and complete the forms required to apply for Veterans Preference or Military Spousal Employment Preference, CLICK HERE.