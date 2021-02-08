Navy cancels Fleet Week New York for 2nd year in a row, to hold virtual event in its place

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Navy has canceled in-person events associated with Fleet Week New York 2021 due to ongoing concerns with COVID-19.

In its place, the Navy will host “Fleet Week New York” in a virtual environment on social media for the second year in a row. The online event will be held from May 26 to May 31.

“The Navy is committed to doing everything it can to defeat the coronavirus. Keeping our Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen at home is the best way to ensure we protect the health and safety of New York and our force so we can return to normal as soon as possible,” said Rear Adm. Charles W. Rock, Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic.

In 2019, about 103,000 people took tours of ships moored throughout the city or saw aircraft displays at various parks and schools.

In 2020, Virtual Fleet Week New York content posted across all platforms, including photos, graphics, videos, Instagram stories and text, reached more than 2 million people.

This year’s schedule of events is still under development, but will occur on Fleet Week New York’s social media pages.