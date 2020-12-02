Naval Weapons Station Yorktown nominated for ‘2021 Installation Excellence Award’

YORKTOWN, Va. (Feb. 4, 2020) U.S. Naval Security Forces patrol the harbor during a small boat probe and attack drill at Naval Weapons Station (NWS) Yorktown, Feb. 4. Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2020.

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — Naval Weapons Station (NWS) Yorktown was nominated to represent the Navy Region Mid-Atlantic for the 2021 Installation Excellence Award (Small Installation) at the Commander, Navy Installations Command level.

“This nomination is due to the outstanding work ethic of our Sailors, Civilians, and Contractors that make NWS Yorktown one of the finest installations in the US Navy,” said Captain Jason J. Schneider, Commanding Officer of Naval Weapons Station Yorktown.

The Navy’s Installation Excellence Award program recognizes the top three large and top three small installations, based on its level of performance.

This is judged for compliance with the command’s goals and the Office of the Secretary of Defense criteria for the Department of Defense Commander-in-Chief Installation Excellence Awards.

The installation nominees were announced by Rear Adm. Charles W. Rock, Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic.

“NWS Yorktown provided unsurpassed, world-class support to their tenant activities, completely focused on the Fleet, Fighter, and Family,” stated Rock. “Their impressive successes clearly demonstrated a commitment to the U.S. Navy’s overall mission.”

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.