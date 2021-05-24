Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads to conduct security exercise Tuesday morning

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads will conduct a security exercise Tuesday morning.

The security exercise is slated for May 25 at 9 a.m. at Northwest Annex.

Those participating include NSA Hampton Roads Security Forces and Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Fire and Rescue.



Officials say the exercise will be a quick reaction, scenario-driven evolution to train personnel on the rapid response to different types of security incidents.

Notifications and alerts will be made throughout the installation.

Officials advise base personnel, customers, visitors, and nearby residents that they may notice emergency vehicles including ambulances, fire trucks, and patrol cars on the installation and in the surrounding area during that time.