Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads-Northwest Annex conducting security exercise Tuesday morning

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads-Northwest Annex will conduct a security exercise on base Tuesday morning.

The exercise will start at 9 a.m. and will be a “quick reaction, scenario-driven evolution to train personnel on the rapid response to different types of security incidents,” according to a U.S. Navy news release.

Personnel at the installation will be notified of the exercise. Base personnel, customers and visitors may see emergency vehicles on the installation and in the surrounding area.

Residents nearby may also hear or see the security activities.

There may be a brief delay at the main gate.

