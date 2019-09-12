Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads honors 9/11 victims on 18th anniversary of attacks

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads honored the victims who lost their lives from the attacks on September 11 with a memorial walk and remembrance ceremony.

While many can remember exactly where they were when the news broke, most weren’t as close as Captain Ken Inglesby, guest speaker at the ceremony.

He was the aid to the vice chief of the Navy at the Pentagon, and was nearby the moment the plane hit.

“This morning’s remembrance march brought back vivid memories … remains of those fallen to their final resting place in Arlington or the Naval Academy Chapel,” Inglesby said.

He recalled the historic moment President Bush said “never forget.”

“The difference is remembering, is pulling something from the back of your mind to the front, never forgetting is not allowing it to ever leave the front.”

Challenging everyone to hold on to those two special words, keeping those affected in the front of our minds and close to our hearts.

“It is our duty to ensure we as a nation never forget,” he said.

Inglesby wrapped up by quoting the words engraved on the Pentagon memorial: “Remember the lost and the families left behind, the first responders who bravely fought to save lives, the members of our military who served in response. Never forget.”