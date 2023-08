NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Fleet Fest is returning to Naval Station Norfolk in October.

The free event is happening Saturday, October 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be food trucks, a chili cook off, guided tours of several ships (including the USS George Washington) and much more.

The event’s open to the public and will be held rain or shine, the Navy says. For more information, visit NavyLifeMA.com/FleetFest.