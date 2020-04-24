Naval Station Norfolk implements new screenings for sailors coming on base

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — New screenings are in place for sailors and personnel working at Naval Station Norfolk.

The new procedures were put in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus on the U.S. Navy installation and are similar to procedures at other Naval stations around the world.

The screening involves taking a person’s temperature with a “no-touch thermometer,” and asking them questions based on their current health, recent travel, and contact with COVID-19 positive people, according to a Navy news release.

Any sailor or employee who answers yes to any of the screening questions or has a temperature of 100 degrees or higher will not be allowed to enter their workplace.

“By conducting screenings outside the workplace, we are trying to identify people who may have been exposed to COVID-19, or may be exhibiting symptoms prior to entering the workspace where they could potentially expose others,” said Gene Lambert, NAVSTA Norfolk emergency manager.

Naval Station Norfolk has also put in additional precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including hand washing stations at piers and the airfield, eliminating group exercises and gatherings, using telework as often as possible, and requiring face coverings to be worn when social distancing isn’t possible.

“All screening and safety measures have been implemented with one objective, to ensure the safety of our military, civilian and contractor personnel,” said Capt. Vince Baker, NAVSTA Norfolk commanding officer. “We appreciate everyone’s ongoing support and flexibility as we work to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

