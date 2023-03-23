PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Naval Medical Center in Portsmouth will no longer require masks inside their facility.

According to a Facebook post from Naval Station Norfolk, the facility will no longer require patients, staff, and visitors to wear masks due to the decrease in COVID-19 cases.

This comes after it was announced that Hampton Roads’ major health systems would no longer require masking and their facilities starting on Mar. 21.

There will be some exceptions and the following circumstance will require a mask to be worn:

People with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 infection or other respiratory symptoms (runny nose, cough, sneezing, fever, etc.)

Those who have had close contact with a COVID-19-infected person within the last 10 days

Those who have been advised by a medical provider or public health authority to wear a mask

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Mask-wearing will remain strongly encouraged and masks will continue to be provided at the main entrance. Patients are asked to let their providers know if they would like them to wear a mask during their visit.