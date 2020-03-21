Breaking News
Deadly officer-involved shooting at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

Naval commander says health of personnel and military readiness remain equally as important during pandemic

Navy

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — With thousands of enlisted and civilian military personnel on and off area bases each day, the commander of U.S. Navy Region Mid-Atlantic said the coronavirus pandemic is one of the largest challenges they’ve ever faced.

Drastic changes have been made at all 14 bases, including the six in Hampton Roads, according to Rear Adm. Charles Rock.

Until further notice, visiting tours are suspended and only mission-essential personnel should be going on base.

“We have instituted a ‘no-touching’ policy,” Rock said in a phone conference call Friday. “Government IDs should be scanned and not handed to personnel to avoid contact.”

When able, personnel is encouraged to telework to limit the number of personnel physically present at work. When at work, leadership is asking that the Navy actively participate in social distancing.

“And obviously it is very challenging for those on a shipboard environment to practice social distancing,” Rock said.

In order to try to slow the spread of COVID-19 at sea, Rock said medical personnel is screening all sailors as they come aboard.

Anyone who has traveled to a country where the outbreak is more prevalent, anyone who has had contact with a person who contracted COVID-19 and anyone who shows symptoms will immediately be ordered to restrict their movement.

If they live off-base, they will be required to self-quarantine for at least 14-days.

“Those (on-base) sailors, we have arranged or them to move into Navy lodging facilities that meets the CDC guidelines for isolation,” Rock said. “…includes their own room with no shared common areas such as a bath a kitchen or a laundry.”

A 60-day hold pattern for non-mission-essential travel, which includes permanent change of station orders, temporary and training duty.

“Our priority is the protection of our people and together I know we will get through this really challenging time,” Rock said.

Latest posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Runny Nose
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
What should I do if...?

I display any of the symptoms?

• Call ahead before you go to the doctor's office or emergency room
• Stay away from other people
• Do not handle any pets or animals

I’ve been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19?

• Call your doctor immediately.

I can’t find anywhere that sells disinfectant wipes or hand sanitizer?

Follow this guide to safely make your own hand sanitizer

It's the weekend and I can't get ahold of my doctor?

• Call the emergency room first and inform them you are displaying COVID-19 symptoms.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories