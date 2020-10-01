NAS Oceana conducting aircraft firefighting training Thursday night

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Naval Air Station Oceana will be doing an aircraft firefighting training Thursday night on the airfield and surrounding area.
The exercise will be from 5 to 8 p.m., U.S. Navy officials said.
The exercise aims to enhance the training and readiness of NAS Oceana’s first responders and emergency services so they can better respond to incidents.
The drill includes live firefighting, which could be visible to the public on London Bridge Road.
