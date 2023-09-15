VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — If you love seeing jets zoom through the sky, then the NAS Oceana Air Show is an event you’ll want to attend.

The Virginia Beach event features at least 17 performers for air and ground action.

Pilots show off their jet flying skills while doing maneuvers at lower altitudes for thousands of people to see.

This year, the air show celebrates 50 years of women in naval aviation.

The air show is Saturday and Sunday. It’s free. Gates open at 8 a.m. and the show starts at 10 a.m.

WAVY is a sponsor for the event. News talent will be there signing autographs on both days.

History:

Naval aviation started in 1911.

Naval Air Station Oceana was commissioned as a Naval Auxiliary Air Station in 1943.

According to Military News, the first NAS Oceana Air Show was in 1953.

In 1973 the first group of eight women started flight school.

In 1974 six of the eight women earned their Wings of Gold.

The air show celebrates the trailblazers who became the first women in naval, and aviation and the women who followed in their footsteps.