MTS Rayburn arrives at Norfolk Naval Shipyard for inactivation

Photo Credit: Patricia/Kit Campbell

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Naval Shipyard welcomed the Moored Training Ship Sam Rayburn (MTS 635) for its inactivation this month.

Rayburn (formerly SSBN-635) served as a MTS at Nuclear Power Training Unit—Charleston for more than 30 years

MTS Sam Rayburn trained sailors in the operation, maintenance, and supervision of nuclear propulsion systems. It is set to be replaced by the next-generation training vessels MTS La Jolla (MTS 701) and USS San Francisco (SSN 711).

Rayburn will be the Navy’s first inactivation of a MTS. After it’s done, the MTS will be towed to Puget Sound Naval Shipyard for recycling.  

