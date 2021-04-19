Monday marks 32 years since USS Iowa explosion that killed 47 sailors

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Monday marks 32 years since the explosion on the USS Iowa battleship (BB-61), which remains one of the Navy’s worst losses of life during peacetime.

47 sailors were killed when a gun turret on the battleship exploded on April 19, 1989 off Puerto Rico, and each year there are ceremonies to remember those who died.

The Navy initially claimed the explosion was a result of a suicidal attack by a ship petty officer, and a second congressional investigation found it was likely caused by guns being over-rammed with powder. After reopening the investigation, the Navy concluded that the cause could not be determined.

The victims will be honored Monday due a commeoration at Naval Station Norfolk. It’s happening at 9:30 a.m. and WAVY’s Tamara Scott will be there.

Look for updates later today.