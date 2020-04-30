Mission complete: USNS Comfort leaving New York to return to Norfolk

FILE – In this March 30, 2020, file photo, the USNS Comfort hospital ship passes lower Manhattan on its way to docking in New York. Uncertainty in planning for the pandemic has left the globe dotted with dozens of barely used or unused temporary field hospitals. The Navy hospital ship that offered help in Manhattan is soon to depart. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY/AP) – The Norfolk-based USNS Comfort is set to leave New York Thursday to return to its homeport in Hampton Roads.

The Navy hospital ship has spent the past month docked in New York Harbor. The crew was sent there to help with COVID-19 response.

New York is the hardest-hit state in the U.S. with nearly 300,000 cases and more than 18,000 deaths. Gov. Andrew Cuomo has used the mantra “plan for the worst, hope for the best” to defend his push for field hospitals that have, so far, gone largely unused.

The Comfort treated just under 200 people. The final patient left the ship on Sunday and the crew began preparations to return to Naval Station Norfolk for its next life-saving mission.

Watch a live stream of the ship’s departure from New York beginning at 11:30 a.m. at this link.

