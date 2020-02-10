Midshipman dies after collapsing during Naval Academy physical readiness test

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Navy midshipman died over the weekend while taking a physical readiness test at the U.S. Naval Academy.

The academy identified the midshipman Sunday as Duke Carrillo, 21, of Flower Mound, Texas.

Officials said in a news release that Carrillo collapsed Saturday during the 1.5-mile run portion of the Navy’s semi-annual physical readiness test.

Officials said Carrillo was rushed to Anne Arundel Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 12:23 p.m. The academy said the circumstances surrounding the cause of his death are under review. Carrillo was a Quantitative Economics major and a member of the Naval Academy’s Flight Training Squadron.