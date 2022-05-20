NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Naval Commanding Officer based in Norfolk has been relieved of his duties.

The Department of the Navy says Commander Brett Johnson of the Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 28 was relieved on May 10 due to “a loss of confidence in his ability to command.”

Johnson has only served as the Commanding Officer of HSC 28 since November 2021. He has temporarily been reassigned to the staff of the Helicopter Sea Combat Wing Atlantic.

Commander Coleen Minihan has replaced Johnson as the HSC 28 Commanding Officer.

