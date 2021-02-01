Local Navy installations participating in annual security exercise, traffic delays possible

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Navy installations throughout Hampton Roads will be participating in an annual force protection exercise in the next two weeks.

Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021 is conducted by Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command and Commander, Navy Installations Command on all Navy installations in the continental U.S.

The exercise is an annual anti-terrorism force protection exercise and is designed to “enhance the readiness of Navy Security Forces and ensure seamless interoperability among the commands, other services and agency partners.”

Exercise CS-SC21 is not in response to any specific threat, but is a regularly scheduled exercise

Navy officials advise residents that they may “see increased military activity and possible traffic and pedestrian congestion associated with the exercise.”

In addition, residents may hear increased use of the installation’s emergency announcing system associated with the exercise.

Although measures have been taken to minimize disruptions within local communities and to normal base operations, there may be times when the exercise causes increased traffic around bases or delays in base access.

Residents are encouraged to report any suspicious or unusual activity to base security (757-462-4444) or local law enforcement (911).