Harry S Truman Carrier Strike Group to head out for deployment Wednesday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Harry S Truman Carrier Strike Group is getting ready for deployment.

Almost 6,000 Sailors of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG) will depart Norfolk on Wednesday, December 1 for the regularly-scheduled deployment.

Rear Adm. Curt Renshaw is commanding ships and aircraft of the strike group which include:

USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), commanded by Capt. Gavin Duff

nine squadrons of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1

Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 8

Ticonderoga-class cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56)

Capt. Todd Zenner is commanding guided-missile destroyers of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 28 which include:

USS Cole (DDG 67)

USS Bainbridge (DDG 96)

USS Gravely (DDG 107)

USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109)

Aboard the Truman, Capt. Matthew Barr is commanding the squadrons of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1 including:

Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 11 “Red Rippers”

VFA-211 “Fighting Checkmates”

VFA-34 “Blue Blasters”

VFA-81 “Sunliners”

Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 137 “Rooks”

Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 126 “Seahawks”

Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11 “Dragon Slayers”

Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM)72 “Proud Warriors”

As well as a a detachment from Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40 “Rawhides”

In addition, the Royal Norwegian Navy’s Fridtjof-Nansen class frigate HNoMS Fridtjof Nansen (F310) is also operating with the strike group as part of the Cooperative Deployment Program.