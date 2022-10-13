NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The U.S. Navy is celebrating its 247th birthday on October 13, 2022.

The theme of this year’s celebration is “On Watch – 24/7 for 247 Years,” highlighting the Navy’s ability to remain fully ready to respond.

On watch, 24/7. 247 years.



To all Sailors past, present, and future, your enduring ability to remain fully ready to respond to and deter emergent threats keeps America safe.#HappyBirthday, U.S. Navy! pic.twitter.com/BVPMKU385G — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) October 13, 2022

Thursday was a big day for thousands of U.S. Navy Sailors stationed in Hampton Roads. USS Kearsarge returned to Naval Station Norfolk after a 7-month deployment. USS Arlington and USS Gunston Hall also returned home.

To commemorate the birthday celebration, the Navy created this video, which it shared with WAVY News.

Earlier this week, our Stephanie Hudson introduced you to the “Naviest” family in Hampton Roads. Clinton and Angela Wilson met in the Navy and are both currently serving. Between them, they have four children, three of whom are serving. The fourth plans to as well when he graduates high school.

And the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is proud to offer a new U.S. Navy license plate honoring those who are currently serving or have served in the United States Navy.

After DMV issues 1,000 plates, $15 from each purchase will go to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Fund.

Those eligible can purchase the new license plate at any DMV customer service center, DMV Connect, DMV Select office, or online at dmvNOW.com/plates.

WAVY TV 10 wishes the United States Navy a very happy 247th birthday!!