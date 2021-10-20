Hampton Roads Navy installations move to HPCON Bravo+ as local COVID-19 cases continue downward trend

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads’ naval installations were ordered to move to Health Protection Condition (HPCON) Level Bravo+ Wednesday.

A release from the Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs Office stated that the recent update follows a sustained downward trend in local coronavirus cases.

This new change means that occupancy levels in workspaces onboard installations must be less than 40% of their normal capacity.

Back in late August, local Navy installations went back to HPCON Charlie which prohibited workspace capacity over 25%.

Under HPCON Bravo+, social gatherings for unvaccinated personnel are no longer limited to 10 people. Unvaccinated personnel can also leave their homes for non-essential activities. However, other restrictions will remain in place.

Visitors at the installations will still be limited and indoor common areas and large venues may still be closed including gyms.

All service members, civilians, contractors and visitors will still be required to continue wearing masks while indoors on all military installations regardless of their vaccination status.

All active-duty sailors must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 28, while those in the selected reserve have until Dec. 28. This means that Nov. 14 and Dec. 14 will be the final days active and selected reserve can receive the second of the two required shots for a two-dose vaccine or the single dose of a one-dose vaccine, and complete the 14-day waiting period required to achieve full vaccination.

Sailors who do not meet the deadline without a pending or approved exemption will be discharged.