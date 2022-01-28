Hampton Roads naval installations to run annual force protection exercise

171016-N-VC599-034 NORFOLK (Oct. 16, 2017) The guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) deploys from Naval Station Norfolk. Monterey departed for a surge deployment to the U.S. 5th Fleet and U.S. 6th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Wolpert/Released)

The exercise is not in response to any specific threat, officials say.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Starting January 31, navy installations across Hampton Roads will participate in the annual force protection exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain. The exercise will run through February 11.

“The Navy is an integral part of the community in Hampton Roads and we are committed to being good neighbors,” said Rear Adm. Charles Rock, Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic. “We appreciate the community’s support and patience as we work to minimize disruptions to local traffic while giving our force the most realistic, dynamic training possible.”

The regularly-scheduled exercise is designed to enhance the readiness of Navy security forces and ensure seamless interoperability among commands, other services and agency partners. It is not in response to any specific threat, officials say.

During the training, officials will participate in realistic training scenarios will include waterfront events, an active shooter and unauthorized base access.

“Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2022 will ensure we are ready to quickly respond to any threat at any time,” Rock added. “Nothing is more important than the safety of our people. Those who live, work and visit our bases can rest assured knowing that Navy security is prepared to respond appropriately, quickly and with confidence to all threats.”

While the training is taking place, measures are being taken to minimize disruptions within local communities and to base operations. However, the public can expect that the exercise will cause increased traffic around bases or delays in base access.

Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2022 is conducted by Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command and Commander, Navy Installations Command on all Navy installations in the continental U.S.