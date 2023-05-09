NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Naval service is a way of life for LCDR Tommy Getty’s family.

Growing up, the Hampton native said he would visit his father’s command in Norfolk, which inspired his desire to serve. He’s now a surface warfare training officer at Joint Expeditionary Base-Little Creek, and his brother is a naval aviator.

“I remember visiting [my dad] on aircraft carriers and I would see the patrol boats doing the force protection for the aircraft carriers. So I wanted to be a part of it,” Getty said.

The Heritage High School alum participated in ROTC at Hampton University, where he earned a degree in aviation maintenance. He also holds a master’s degree in modeling and simulation, an accolade that he said was made possible by serving in the Navy.

During the Navy’s “Sailor for a Day” program, 10 On Your Side spent time with Getty during a training session for Expeditionary Squadron 2. Getty oversaw and instructed during evolutions of simulator training.

Young sailors practiced firing various firearms while navigating hostile waters filled with enemy vessels. Communication and execution are done by the book, so no matter who sailors find by their side, they know exactly how to perform.

“To watch them go from very beginning to a four man team that functions with other security boats. That level of training that they’re receiving that’s pretty rewarding in an of itself to see the amount of progression they’re getting in this simulator,” Getty said.

For Getty, running trainings in the simulator is a perfect fit.

“The modeling and simulation, the breadth of opportunity. There’s so much that that field can provide,” Getty said. “Any field of study there’s a simulator that can support it.”

Getty gives back to the next generation of sailors.

“I visit local schools to motivate what was once myself, to say ‘Hey I was once in your shoes. This is what you can be, these are the benefits you can get’,” Getty said.