VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – NAS Oceana announced Tuesday evening that the Dam Neck Annex Main Gate (POST 16) is closed due to security operations.

A tweet from NAS Oceana advised personnel to stay away from the area and to report any suspicious activity to 757-433-9111.

Personnel who need to enter or exit the Dam Neck Annex must use the southern most Sandbridge Gate (POST 17) until the security operation is cleared.

