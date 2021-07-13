Four Super Hornet squadrons returning to NAS Oceana Tuesday

210629-N-MD713-1185 RED SEA (June 29, 2021) – An F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jet, attached to the “Rampagers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 83, lands on the flight deck of aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) as the ship conducts a passing exercise with Egyptian Navy guided-missile frigate ENS Taba (FFG 916), center, and guided-missile cruiser USS Vella Gulf (CG 72) in the Red Sea, June 29. The Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cameron Pinske)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The “Fighting Swordsmen” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 32, the “Gunslingers” of VFA-105, the “Wildcats” of VFA-131, and the “Rampagers” of VFA-83 are returning home to NAS Oceana on Tuesday, July 13.

More than 800 Sailors and aviators with these four F/A-18E/F Super Hornet squadrons just completed a six-month deployment aboard USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). They were part of the nine squadrons of Carrier Air Wing Three, commanded by Captain Marcos A. Jasso.

The squadrons conducted 6,100 sorties and logged more than 12,000 flight hours, in support of the safe drawdown of U.S. and coalition forces from Afghanistan. They also supported missions in Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Freedom’s Sentinel in the Arabian Sea.

