Four Super Hornet squadrons returning to NAS Oceana Tuesday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The “Fighting Swordsmen” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 32, the “Gunslingers” of VFA-105, the “Wildcats” of VFA-131, and the “Rampagers” of VFA-83 are returning home to NAS Oceana on Tuesday, July 13.
More than 800 Sailors and aviators with these four F/A-18E/F Super Hornet squadrons just completed a six-month deployment aboard USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). They were part of the nine squadrons of Carrier Air Wing Three, commanded by Captain Marcos A. Jasso.
The squadrons conducted 6,100 sorties and logged more than 12,000 flight hours, in support of the safe drawdown of U.S. and coalition forces from Afghanistan. They also supported missions in Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Freedom’s Sentinel in the Arabian Sea.
