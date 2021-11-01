Fort Eustis to conduct active shooter exercise Nov. 3

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – Fort Eustis is scheduled to conduct an active shooter exercise the first week of November.

The exercise is set for Wednesday morning, Nov. 3, however the exact time will not be announced.

It is expected to impact the installation’s entry points and customer service areas. JBLE officials say local residents may hear loud noises or messages broadcasted over the “Giant Voice” notification system. Visitors are advised to plan for delays.

The intent of this exercise is for Fort Eustis personnel to rehearse how they would respond to an emergent situation like an armed assailant; ensuring the continued safety and security of service members, civilians, and visitors throughout the installation, as well as evaluate emergency response procedures.