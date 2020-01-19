Families, friends welcome air crews at Oceana, Norfolk Naval Station following ten-month deployment

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – More than 100 U.S. Navy aviators returned home at Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana in Virginia Beach and Norfolk Naval Station in Norfolk Sunday afternoon.

The air crews returned following their nearly ten-month deployment as part of Carrier Air Wing Seven (CVW-7) aboard USS Abraham Lincoln.

The USS Lincoln has been at sea since April 2019 providing support in the U.S. 5th, 6th, and 7th Fleet areas of operation.

The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group provided support to friendly forces in Afghanistan and Syria destroying enemy targets and defending forces on the ground.

Twelve pilots and twelve Weapons Systems Officers (WSOs) assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 103 (VFA-103), the “Jolly Rogers,” arrived first at NAS Oceana with 12 F/A-18F “Super Hornets”.

Also arriving at NAS Oceana was VFA-143, also known as the “Pukin Dogs,” with 12 pilots and 12 F/A-18E “Super Hornets.”

Families and friends waiting for VFA 103 and VFA 143 to come back to NAS Oceana! pic.twitter.com/Fh416KPhrM — Deanna Bettineschi (@DeannaWAVY) January 19, 2020

Those who returned to Norfolk Naval Station was Airborne Early Warning Squadron 121 (VAW-121) flying 5 E-2D “Advanced Hawkeye” aircraft.

10 On Your Side was there with eager families as they await for their service members to arrive.