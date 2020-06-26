Dolphins spotted swimming alongside submarine in Florida

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA/NBC) – A U.S. submarine off the coast of Broward County got a warm welcome from a pod of dolphins on Wednesday morning.

The dolphins were first spotted frolicking alongside the submarine but eventually swam to the front of the vessel.

In the video you can see one popping in and out of the water then suddenly you see three more swimming in a synchronized motion.

At one point it appears the pod is leading the submarine through the water.

