ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY/AP) — Navy divers have recovered an aircraft that crashed last month in the water off the Eastern Shore near the Virginia-Maryland line.



The E-2D Hawkeye was conducting routine flight operations in the vicinity of Wallops Island, Virginia, when it went down around 7:30 p.m. on March 30.

The crash killed one of the three sailors on the plane, while the other two were rescued by Maryland State Police, who found them injured and on top of the partly submerged wreck.

The Navy identified the Sailor who died in the crash as Lieutenant Hyrum Hanlon. Hanlon graduated from Arizona State University and joined the Navy in May 2017. He reported to the Norfolk-based VAW-120 in January 2021.

“It takes a courageous and patriotic person to devote their life to the selflessness of serving in the armed forces,” said Cmdr. Martin Fentress Jr., Commanding Officer of VAW-120 “Hyrum embodied those characteristics and will be truly missed by his family and the Hawkeye community. We sincerely appreciate the public respecting the family’s privacy during this difficult time as they mourn his loss.”



Divers reached the plane on Tuesday and cut it into sections that were lifted onto barges and taken from the area.

A crane lifted each section out of the water, and barges transported the aircraft pieces offsite.

“We really appreciate the support from MDSU 2 and from the numerous local and state officials who assisted with recovery operations,” said Cmdr. Martin Fentress Jr., commanding officer of VAW-120.