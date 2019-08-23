Destroyer USS Gravely returning to Naval Station Norfolk Tuesday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-Class guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely are scheduled to return to Naval Station Norfolk early next week.

The U.S. Navy said the Gravely is set to return to the naval base on Tuesday.

This homecoming is nearly eight months after the ship left Norfolk to conduct maritime operations as the flagship for NATO’s Standing NATO Maritime Group 1.

The Gravely’s deployment in December was delayed by about four hours because of an isolated electrical fire that prompted repairs. No one was injured.

Gravely sailors took part in a passing exercise in the Arctic waters off the coast of Greenland earlier this month with the Royal Danish navy ship HMDS Absalon.

The destroyer also went to Germany ahead the 2019 exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) in June. The annnual exercise, which is one of the largest in Northern Europe, is focused on “enhancing flexibility and interoperability” among allied nations.

Look for more coverage of the Gravely’s homecoming next week.