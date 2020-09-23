COVID-19 restrictions loosened for Navy installations in Hampton Roads, now at HPCON Bravo

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — COVID-19 restrictions have been loosened for installations in Hampton Roads after recent positive trends in the area.

Local bases had been in HPCON Charlie since March, but are now in HPCON Bravo, which allows personnel to leave their homes for non-essential tasks. The change was authorized Wednesday after conditions met Secretary of Defense guidelines.

Those included a 14-day downward trend of new COVID-19 cases and hospital and testing capacity.

“Protecting our workforce is our top priority. The conditions in Hampton Roads have improved

enough to allow our personnel to move a little more freely throughout the community,” said Rear

Adm. Charles Rock, Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic. “But our force must remain vigilant. It

is imperative that everyone continues to frequently wash their hands and avoid high-risk activities

such as going to a bar or attending a large music concert.”

Personnel are still “expected to exercise sound judgment, maintain strict adherence to established health protection measures and take personal responsibility to ensure the health and safety of themselves and those around them.”

The Navy says if conditions get worse, HPCON levels could go back up. To read more about HPCON levels and the Navy’s COVID-19 guidlines, click here.

