Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 7pm on FOX 43

Congresswoman Luria calls for firing of acting Navy secretary

Navy

by: , Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Truth_Tracker__Luria_responds_to_Pelosi__0_20181101003041

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Congresswoman Elaine Luria is calling for the firing of Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly following his latest remarks regarding the recently fired Captain Brett Cozier.

“TR Sailors are on the frontlines of this pandemic and of our nation’s defense in the Pacific,” said Congresswoman Elaine Luria, referring to the recent removal of Capt. Brett Crozier of the USS Theodore Roosevelt the past week.

The aircraft carrier is at the center of a coronavirus outbreak among U.S. sailors.

Crozier was responsible for a leaked letter in which he pleaded with officials to take sailors off the ship due to an outbreak of the coronavirus on the carrier, officials said. Weeks after a port call to central Vietnam, nearly 100 Roosevelt sailors tested positive for the deadly virus.

As of the afternoon of April 2, the Navy says 114 sailors have tested positive. None are hospitalized. The Navy is also expecting many more sailors — “hundreds” — to test positive as well.

Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly said Crozier’s removal was “not retribution,” however Modly accused the fired commander of the COVID-stricken USS Theodore Roosevelt of being “too naive or too stupid” to be in charge of an aircraft carrier several day later.

He delivered the criticism in an extraordinary broadside punctuated with profanity to sailors who had cheered the departing skipper last week.

Videos went viral on social media over the weekend, showing hundreds of sailors gathered on the ship chanting and applauding Crozier on Thursday as he walked off the vessel, turned, saluted, waved and got into a waiting car.

Last week, Senators Warner and Kaine wrote a letter questioning Secretary Modly about the conditions aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt.

Congresswoman Luria added that Modly’s remarks to the crew show that “he is in no way fit to lead our Navy through this trying time.”

“Secretary Esper should immediately fire him.”

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Day Links

More Election Day Links

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories