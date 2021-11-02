Commander of Norfolk-based Fleet Forces Command nominated for Vice Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk-based admiral has been nominated to be Vice Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff.

According to a USNI News story from Sam LaGrone, Adm. Christopher W. Grady has been nominated by the White House to serve in the number two position on the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Grady is currently the commander of the Norfolk-based Fleet Forces Command and has been since February of 2019.

In the story from USNI News, his nomination was submitted to the Senate Armed Services Committee on Monday.

If confirmed, Grady will succeed Air Force Gen. John Hyten, who is set to retire before the end of November. Hyten, who took on the role in late 2019, was confirmed for a two-year term. Other contenders for the role included current U.S. Strategic Command commander Adm. Charles Richard.

Prior to Fleet Forces, Grady commanded the Europe-based U.S. 6th Fleet from 2016 to 2019. He had previously commanded the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group, Destroyer Squadron 22, guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG-67) and Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Ardent (MCM-12).