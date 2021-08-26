Carrier Strike Group Eight hold change of command ceremony, welcomes new Commander

210826-N-PA358-1021 NORFOLK, Va. (Aug. 26, 2021) Vice Adm. Daniel Dwyer, commander, U.S. Second Fleet, right, Rear Adm. Ryan Scholl, commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 8, second from right, Rear Adm. Curt Renshaw, third from right, and Cmdr. Chris Hester salute during the parading of colors during a change of command ceremony for CSG-8 in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). Truman is homeported in Naval Station Norfolk and is the flagship of CSG-8. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice T’ara Tripp)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Thursday, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 8 held a change of command ceremony aboard the USS Harry S. Truman to welcome its new commanding officer.

Rear Adm. Curt Renshaw replaced Rear Adm. Ryan Scholl as commanding officer of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 8. The change is effective immediately.

Scholl has been in charge of the carrier group since June 2020. He previously served as commanding officer of the Truman from 2015 – 2017.

“To come back to sea with the Truman as the flagship was like coming home,” said Scholl. “The commitment and warrior spirit I have seen from these Sailors across the strike group continues to amaze me and I know they will do great things for our Navy and our great nation.”

A native of Maryland, Scholl previously served as a narrator and demonstration pilot in the Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels; assistant chief of staff for readiness at Naval Air Forces, Pacific; and chief of staff at Naval Air Forces, Atlantic.

He will now report as Deputy Director, Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA).

The new commander, Rear Adm. Curt Renshaw, recently completed his previous tour as the deputy commander at U.S. Naval Forces Central Command.

“This strike group is held in such high regard across the fleet and I am honored to become part an elite team of naval warriors,” said Renshaw. “I look forward to building off of the already exceptional level of professionalism and tactical skills that the ships and squadrons have demonstrated during their training cycle.”

The carrier group has been in an extended maintenance period and rigorous work-up cycle after a 2019-2020 deployment to the U.S. 2nd, 5th, and 6th Fleet areas of operation.